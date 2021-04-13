Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 7.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,837,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

