Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sig Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sig Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.