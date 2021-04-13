Signature Chain Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $7,016.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

