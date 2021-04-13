Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 1,033,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

