Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

SIG opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

