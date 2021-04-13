Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

