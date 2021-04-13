Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Signify has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

