Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Silgan worth $84,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

