Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $45.55. Silicom shares last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 35,351 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Silicom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $321.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.