Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 364,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.