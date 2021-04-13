Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.
Shares of SIMO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 364,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
