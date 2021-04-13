Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.83. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 16,154 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

