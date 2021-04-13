Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units’ (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 20th

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units’ (NASDAQ:SPKBU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Silver Spike Acquisition II Corp.

