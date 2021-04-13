Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Silvergate Capital worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

SI opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

