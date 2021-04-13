Silvergate Capital (SI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

