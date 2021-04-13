Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SFNC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 353,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

