Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFNC opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

