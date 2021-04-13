Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.