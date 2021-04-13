Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

