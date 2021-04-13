Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 3,677,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,060. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.