Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

