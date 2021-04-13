Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

