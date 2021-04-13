Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,714,178.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

