SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.90

SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $43.31. SINA shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 114,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,287 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,160,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,230,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

