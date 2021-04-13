Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SINGY stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

