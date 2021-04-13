Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPXCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SPXCY stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

