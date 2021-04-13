SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $441.82 million and $14.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,807,298 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

