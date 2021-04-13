SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSE SITE opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

