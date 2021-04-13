SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $99.74

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.74, but opened at $96.20. SiTime shares last traded at $96.61, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

