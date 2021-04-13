Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 4.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s share price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.30. 4,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,576,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

