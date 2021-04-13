Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.60

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

