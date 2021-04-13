Skycoin (SKY) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $68.53 million and $2.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00005449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.