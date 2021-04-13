SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of SL Green Realty worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 211.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.