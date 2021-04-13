Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Tops $15.82 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 350,560,278 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

