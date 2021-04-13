SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $25.32 million and $2.91 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,705.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.68 or 0.03682063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.74 or 0.00439113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $817.66 or 0.01283498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00498587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.00512834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00371203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00035153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

