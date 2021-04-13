SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

