Smartshare Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $441,554.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.