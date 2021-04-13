Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.30

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.38. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 18,574 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.