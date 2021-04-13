Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWBI stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

