Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMGZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SMGZY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

