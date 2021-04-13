Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697,864 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $34,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Snap by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

