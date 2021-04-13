Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP remained flat at $$62.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,772,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242,500. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snap by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.