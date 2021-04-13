SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNCAF. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

