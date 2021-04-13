SnowGem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

