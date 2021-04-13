SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $41.94 or 0.00066478 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $810,402.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

