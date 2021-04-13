SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,000. Apple accounts for 9.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.