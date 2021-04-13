SOAR.FI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,223.00 (SOAR)

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. SOAR.FI has a market cap of $8.77 million and $222,223.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOAR.FI has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR.FI (SOAR) is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,793,720 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

