Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,084 shares.The stock last traded at $51.66 and had previously closed at $52.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

