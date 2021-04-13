SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.51

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and traded as high as $94.90. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

