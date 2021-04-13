SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.80

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and traded as high as $46.73. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 341,714 shares changing hands.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

