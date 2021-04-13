Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,952.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 221467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945 ($25.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,632.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,389.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

